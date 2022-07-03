Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.21

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 11368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMFR shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sema4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Schadt bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,942,000 and have sold 33,099 shares valued at $79,156.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sema4 by 67.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after buying an additional 2,226,502 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Sema4 by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the fourth quarter worth $4,426,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sema4 by 95.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,892,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 923,053 shares during the last quarter.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

