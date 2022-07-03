Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Semtech stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,971 shares of company stock worth $959,065. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

