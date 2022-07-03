SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) & Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Critical Review

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avantor and SeqLL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $7.39 billion 2.61 $572.60 million $0.89 35.52 SeqLL $210,000.00 45.85 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor 7.72% 32.17% 7.31% SeqLL N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avantor and SeqLL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 1 15 0 2.94 SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avantor presently has a consensus target price of $43.60, indicating a potential upside of 37.93%. SeqLL has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Avantor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Avantor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avantor beats SeqLL on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc. provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Avantor, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About SeqLL (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

