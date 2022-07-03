Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) PT Lowered to GBX 654

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 725 ($8.89) to GBX 654 ($8.02) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.87) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 647.33 ($7.94).

LON SHB opened at GBX 515.50 ($6.32) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 574.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 592.98. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 668.50 ($8.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 490.95.

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Simon J. Quayle purchased 76,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £416,556.72 ($511,049.83).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

