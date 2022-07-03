Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Down to $1.61

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.56. Sharecare shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 84,321 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.88.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sharecare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

