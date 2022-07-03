Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,700 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,700 ($33.12) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHEL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.81) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.81) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($36.50) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.06) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.81) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,725.64 ($33.44).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,121 ($26.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £157.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.36. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.17). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,256.39.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

