Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.33) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 175.57 ($2.15).

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 186 ($2.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.02. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.07.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.23), for a total value of £1,046,312.54 ($1,283,661.56).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

