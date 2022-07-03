Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Rises By 36.2%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,760,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after purchasing an additional 732,959 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,010,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $542,230,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.39. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.14) to £111 ($136.18) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.42) to £110 ($134.95) in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.82) to £115 ($141.09) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

