Short Interest in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Rises By 36.2%

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 110,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUTO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoWeb stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.76% of AutoWeb worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.