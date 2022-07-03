Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Increases By 35.6%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:CII opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.