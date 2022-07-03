Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Increases By 35.6%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:CII opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. David J Yvars Group raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2,543.1% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 823,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 791,864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

