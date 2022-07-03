Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Increases By 93.0%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE MYN opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.67.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.