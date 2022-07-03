Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Expands By 36.0%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Caledonia Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Caledonia Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCL opened at $11.45 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

