Short Interest in Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Expands By 35.8%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,225.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLEGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coles Group in a report on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CLEGF opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. Coles Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company provides fresh produce and groceries through 831 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.