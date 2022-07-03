Short Interest in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rises By 36.8%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $85.94 and a one year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.64.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

