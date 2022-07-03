Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Expands By 35.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of EXG stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.