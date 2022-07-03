Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Expands By 35.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of EXG stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,385,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,123,000 after purchasing an additional 136,930 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,616,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 43,851 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1,144.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,515 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,322 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 963,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

