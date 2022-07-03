Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Expands By 93.6%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 456,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of FTF stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.