Short Interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Grows By 36.5%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,800 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 377,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,654 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $160.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.62 million. Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUPV shares. TheStreet lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Grupo Supervielle (Get Rating)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.