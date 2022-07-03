Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Grows By 34.8%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KDDIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of KDDI stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of -0.03. KDDI has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $18.27.

KDDI ( OTCMKTS:KDDIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 12.41%. Analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

