Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Rises By 36.1%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,831. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.07 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

