Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Grows By 96.6%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCN. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 40,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MCN opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $8.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

