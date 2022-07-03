Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Increases By 35.5%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at $480,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

