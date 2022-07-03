Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Rises By 94.6%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at $435,291.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 94.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

