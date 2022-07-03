Short Interest in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Increases By 35.0%

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $256.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.22. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

