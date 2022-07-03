Short Interest in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Rises By 36.1%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 507,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

UAMY stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.15.

United States Antimony ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,268,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

