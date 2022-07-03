Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.