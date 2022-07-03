Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after acquiring an additional 293,092 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

PG stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

