Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.10. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

