Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 194 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.84.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.