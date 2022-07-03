Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,696 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $43,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.10. The company has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

