Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.84. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

