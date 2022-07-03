Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $279.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

