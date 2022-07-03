Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Short Interest Update

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SGFY stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 8,320 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,647.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Signify Health by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 166,217 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Signify Health by 110.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 42,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

