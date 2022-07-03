Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the May 31st total of 201,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SVLKF opened at $0.85 on Friday. Silver Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Silver Lake Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Eastern Goldfields and Midwest regions of Western Australia. The company holds interests in the Deflector Gold Copper project that produces gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia, including development and ramp up of a secondary high grade ore source at Rothsay; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

