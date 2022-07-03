Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.83.

Shares of SI opened at $53.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.43.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

