Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Lowered to $39.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SMPL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 354,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.