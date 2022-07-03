Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €150.00 by Warburg Research

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €150.00 ($159.57) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($180.85) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($187.23) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €97.40 ($103.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €133.59. Sixt has a one year low of €102.80 ($109.36) and a one year high of €170.30 ($181.17).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

