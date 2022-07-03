SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SGH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get SMART Global alerts:

NASDAQ SGH opened at $16.21 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $806.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.17.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.