Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Short Interest Up 93.3% in June

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

In other Smart Sand news, CFO Lee E. Beckelman sold 21,404 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $70,633.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 410,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 2,552,462 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $8,116,829.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,642,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,798 over the last 90 days. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Smart Sand by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SND opened at $1.97 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

