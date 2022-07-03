Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.01

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 11029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($20.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,295 ($15.89) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,462.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

