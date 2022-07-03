South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after buying an additional 4,381,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,769,000 after purchasing an additional 592,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,828,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after purchasing an additional 519,649 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.