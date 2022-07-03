Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.81

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.81 and last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 5697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 112.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 675,694 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,024,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

