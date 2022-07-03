Southern (NYSE:SO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.22.

NYSE:SO opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.28. Southern has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

