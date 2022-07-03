SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 319,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 11,957,455 shares.The stock last traded at $91.11 and had previously closed at $90.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,122,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

