SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 65,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 409,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 280,118 shares during the period.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

