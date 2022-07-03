Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.53.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $5,132,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 543,280 shares of company stock worth $57,266,244 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

