Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.45

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 8485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
