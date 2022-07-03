Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.45

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 8485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

