St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 2,494 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 605.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.78. The company has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.