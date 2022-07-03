St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 55,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 148,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 91,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $52.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.