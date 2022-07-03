St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 190,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,055 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 60,329 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 40,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 23,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 497,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after buying an additional 120,504 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

VZ stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.