Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in June

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 834.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLJF. TD Securities cut Stella-Jones to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Desjardins upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $25.09 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

